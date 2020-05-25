Boaters observe Memorial Day on Lake Wallenpaupack

Crowds are drawn to the water this holiday.

HAWLEY, Pa. — "A boaters salute" is what members of one Facebook group called a series of patriotic displays on Lake Wallenpaupack for Memorial Day.

The call went out on social media for people to display American flags on their boat and make a pass by the Tafton dike.

One woman came out just to watch and thank all of those who participated.

"My brother was in Vietnam, my father was a World War II veteran, so it's in my blood. I come out all the time for Memorial Day and veterans day and this is the best place to be in the world," said Sharon Rago, who owns a house on the lake.

Others walking along the Tafton dike Monday say the COVID-19 crisis has encouraged them to get out in nature; making the lake a perfect memorial day destination

"A little bit of family grillin' and chillin' kind of thing. It's a little bit different than years past you know instead of gathering with people we're just keeping it family-oriented this year," said Tiffany Genovese of Hawley.

Boaters say Sunday was the busiest they've seen the parking lot at the Ledgedale boat launch in years.

Some visitors say being out on the water brought a little bit of normalcy to their holiday weekend.

"You see people every year that have the same boats all the time, and I love Ledgedale- it's close for me and I really like it," said Brian Carpenter of Avoca.