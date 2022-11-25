Black Friday shoppers help to 'Cram the Cruiser' in Wayne County

Black Friday shoppers in Honesdale are helping to spread Christmas cheer to families in need.

HONESDALE, Pa. — Shoppers in Wayne County are helping to 'Cram the Cruiser.'

Deputies from the Wayne County Sheriff's Office were posted up at the CVS in Honesdale and Walmart in Texas Township, collecting new, unwrapped toys for children of all ages, from newborn to 16 years old.

"We are a small community, so it's a great addition to help them, and it's a great thing to do for the community. Every year we can't wait for this," said Sheriff Christopher Rosler, Wayne County.

It didn't take long for the cruiser to get filled up with all sorts of fun things like dolls and legos.

All of the toys collected will be given to more than 100 local children through the Wayne County Children's Christmas Bureau. Sheriff Rosler says inflation isn't putting a damper on donations.

"There is a lot of generosity. I have a pocket full of money here that once our other deputies get here, I'm going to send them out shopping, so we're going to use that money to shop for toys," said Sheriff Rosler.

The drive has been around for more than a decade. And for people like Mary Anne Block of Pleasant Mount, she makes a point to bring a few toys every year.

"We just hate the thought of any child waking up not having something fun to play with or something nice. I know it is difficult for a lot of people, especially now, so we wanted to do a little to help," said Mary Anne, Pleasant Mount.

The sheriff's department has a drop-off location inside the Wayne County Court House for anyone who would like to drop off another toy.