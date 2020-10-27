Black Cat Adoption Day helps raise awareness about low adoption rates

A cat rescue in Wayne County is holding an event this weekend with 22 black cats up for adoption.

HONESDALE, Pa. — With just days until Halloween, a certain few cats are the stars of the show, something they're not necessarily used to because of the bad luck superstitions surrounding the black cat breed.

"Unfortunately still there are people that are not fans of black cats, and usually the lowest adoption rate is black cats in the shelter situation," said Carol Alley, President and founder of C Alley Cats of Lake Wallenpaupack.

C Alley Cats is a non-profit cat rescue serving Wayne and Pike Counties.

In honor of Halloween, and to celebrate the beautiful breed of black cats, volunteers with the rescue are holding a cat adoption day this Saturday at the Pet Valu in Honesdale.

All of the 22 cats up for adoption will, of course, be black.

The black coat is caused by high pigmentation.

"It creates the black color but it's also what creates the very beautiful deep gold eyes that most black cats have. Most black cats will be golden eyed, occasionally you'll get green and the green is just stunning when you do get it," said Alley.

Volunteers with the cat rescue think the adoption day is a great opportunity to showcase how special black cats are and to help get those adoption rates up; because how cool of a story to adopt a black cat on Halloween?

"They are usually very intelligent cats in general. They're very inquisitive," added Alley. "That might be part of why they get that notion that they're sneaking around all the time and because they are very curious and rather smart."

You can meet the adoptable black cats at the Pet Valu in Honesdale this Saturday, on Halloween, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

At the event, you can either apply to adopt or just take a photo with one of the cats.

The event will also be a costume contest.