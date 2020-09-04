Birthday parade for little boy in Wayne County

After the coronavirus canceled his party, Cole's mother put out a call on Facebook for people to drive by.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — A little boy got a very special birthday surprise Thursday afternoon in Lake Township.

Cole Morcom turned 3 years old and he was greeted by a parade of cars to mark the occasion.

After the coronavirus canceled his party, Cole's mother Allison Morcom put out a call on Facebook asking people if they had time to drive by, wave and honk to surprise Cole.

And surprised he was.

"I just can't believe how wonderful everyone is," Allison said. "This speaks so highly of the character in Northeastern Pennsylvania."

Lake Township, Maplewood, and Waymart volunteer fire companies helped pull off the special birthday surprise.