Big boat ties up traffic in Wayne County

A trailer carrying a boat inched its way along busy roads of Wayne County Tuesday making some drivers' morning commute a bit frustrating.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — Nobody likes to get behind the slow vehicle on the road on their morning commute and if you happened to be driving along Route 6 between Waymart and Honesdale behind this oversized load Tuesday you were out of luck.

The trailer carrying a boat inched its way along busy roads of Wayne County and State Police escorts helped clear a path for the wide load as it made its way into downtown Honesdale.

As the boat turned onto Main Street the action drew the attention of many people including Tess Murray.

"I wonder why the police were coming up double cross the way and then there came a boat, just as wide as the street it was pretty crazy I grabbed my camera and tried to take a picture because it was larger than life. It's pretty cool," said Tess Murray, Honesdale.

While it was a spectacle for people to see coming down Main Street, it backed up traffic for a little while for drivers.

One woman we spoke with said it took her nearly an hour to get to Honesdale.

Another, Sara Featherman was on her way to work at R3 Hardware on Main Street when she saw the boat.

"I didn't get stuck behind it I got to see it just pass by because I was at the end of 652 so wasn't too bad but I saw the traffic and it was crazy," said Sara Featherman, South Sterling.

People may have assumed the boat was on its way to Lake Wallenpaupack... but that's not the case.

The former "Branson Lake Queen" began its journey in the Ozark area of Missouri in late March and is on its way to Lake Sunapee in New Hampshire where it will give cruises on the lake.

There's a long way to go before it reaches its final destination.

"I wonder who's idea this was and if they still think it's a good idea," said Murray.

The boat was escorted to the New York border where it will continue its journey to New Hampshire.