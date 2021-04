Some days as many as 800 postcards come in for the folks in Wayne County.

BETHANY, Pa. — An update now to a story from last month in Wayne County.

Bethany Village Senior Living Center asked people to send them postcards to help lift the spirits of residents during the pandemic.

Bethany Village says they've gotten at least one postcard from all of the 50 states and some days as many as 800 postcards come in.