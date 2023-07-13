BBQ joint reopens after storm damage in Wayne County

Managers say it was all hands on deck to clean up the damage and reopen the restaurant.

LAKE ARIEL, Pa. — The smell of smoke fills the air at Mr. Yock's BBQ in Wayne County, showing customers that they're back open.

Extensive Storm damage from thunderstorms last weekend forced the restaurant to close its doors.

"Friday night, they were serving people. I was not here, and all of a sudden, the water kept coming in, so they had to get Everybody out who was eating dinner. Everybody had to like vacate the building. So I got a mess around ten o clock saying that we flooded, and then we came up Saturday morning to start coming together to clean everything up," said Jen Stevens a waitress.

Pictures from the owner show the damage done.

Water poured off the hill behind the restaurant, busting through their back door.

Several inches of water covered the dining room floor and entrance.

It's the first time waitress Stevens said the restaurant has flooded this badly.

"She had to get rid of the food. Everything had to go. There were a few coolers that won't start back up. Fans different things like that, that we had to get rid of," Stevens said.

Managers say it was all hands on deck to clean up and reopen seven days a week.

"Everybody from the dishwasher to the waitresses, to the cooks, to the owner and her family. We were all up here. The young boys were out digging all the stuff up in the back that was washed out. We were on our hands and knees scrubbing everything. You had to go from head to toe, and there was mud in everything that we just had to clean and disinfect," said Stevens.

After missing one weekend, employees say they had no intentions of missing another.

"It's been super busy," Steves said. "Just around the holidays and just with all the people coming up to Lake Wallenpaupack. I've already had a few calls this morning, like, "Oh, are you open?" We're like, "Yep, we're open today 11-8." So we're expecting to be really busy starting today right through the weekend."

Now the smoker is filled with meats, getting ready to welcome back customers.