The deadly crash happened last Thursday on Easton Pike near Lake Ariel, according to state police.

LAKE ARIEL, Pa. — An ATV rider died after a crash last week in Wayne County.

Mark Maggi, 32, of Lake Ariel died at the hospital from injuries in an ATV wreck last Thursday on Easton Turnpike (Route 196) in lake Township, near Lake Ariel, according to state police.