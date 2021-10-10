Artisans market promotes small businesses in Honesdale

Organizers say if you're concerned about delays regarding mailing and shipping, shopping local is the way to go.

HONESDALE, Pa. — Some artists in Wayne County are trying to help people get their holiday shopping finished early.

The Holiday Artisans' Market showcased the work of talented artists on Sunday afternoon in Honesdale.

Besides hand-made goods and holiday decorations, people could also pick up locally produced items like baked goods and maple syrup.

With back-logs and slow-downs at major U.S. ports, people who came out were glad to be able to pick up items they were sure would be there for the holidays.

"You have it. You have it right in your hand! And not having to worry about things getting shipped or being scared on holiday eve or whatever you celebrate. It's just great to have it and to support our local businesses because they really need it," said Tracy Schwarz of Honesdale.

More than 20 vendors took part in the artisans' market.