Apple Day Spa prepares for eventual reopening

A spa in Wayne county is looking a little different these days, as workers get ready for the day the place can someday reopen.

HONESDALE, Pa. — Apple Day Spa in Honesdale would normally be packed with clients, waiting to get one of there many services done.

But, when the pandemic hit all hair salons and spas in Pennsylvania had to close their doors.

Instead of waiting around for the okay to re-open, the staff at Apple Day Spa is taking this time off to be more productive and focus on what matters to them- their customers and safety.

"We've been super busy again to make sure the comfort level of our guests is of the utmost as well as the team," said Owner Karen Mander.

Owner Karen Mander, whose been in business for 30 years, says she and her staff have been completing a lot of training for when they eventually re-open.

Long time customers who are taking advantage of curbside pickup option, for products, are just ready to get back into Spa.

"She can't open up soon enough, I need a hair cut, I need my eyebrows trimmed and everything it's, I'm shaggy bush," said customer, Brian Wilken.

Others say it's during times like this when we should shop locally.

"Supporting the locals business is better because there the ones that support the community, more-so than the big box stores. We need to support them," said customer, Georgia Solotoff.

While many people are excited for Apple day spa to open up its doors, the spa wants everybody to know they've installed new plexiglass guards at each pedicure and manicure station, as well as following proper social distancing guidelines.

That's not all, temperatures will be taken before entering the salon and sanitized stations will be set up.

Even though Wayne county is moving to the yellow phase this Friday, spas like Mander's are not on the list of businesses that can reopen.

"People feel better when they look better and that there taken care of, and that they take care of themselves," said Mander." I know they're doing the best they can at home, and we promise to fix the mistake, but uh were ready for them to come back we miss our people so much."