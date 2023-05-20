Apartment fire displaces five in Honesdale

Flames broke out around 6 a.m. Saturday morning along Green Street in Honesdale.

HONESDALE, Pa. — A fire damaged an apartment building in Honesdale Saturday morning.

Flames broke out at the place along Green Street in the borough shortly after 6 a.m. The building contained two apartments.

The Honesdale fire chief told Newswatch 16 crews arrived to heavy smoke in the building.

Officials believe the fire started on the second floor of one of the apartments and spread into the roof area. Fire damaged both sides.

Everyone inside at the time made it out safely.

Five people are displaced due to smoke and water damage. The Red Cross is helping them.

A fire marshal has been called in to determine the cause of the fire in Wayne County.