Antiques stolen in Wayne County burglary

The break-in happened last week at a self-storage business near Honesdale.

HONESDALE, Pa. — World War II medals and burial flags are among the items stolen in a break-in in Wayne County.

State police say the burglary happened last Friday at Crossroads Self Storage in Dyberry Township, near Honesdale.

The victim learned last week that the lock on their storage unit was missing.

Other items taken include a baseball collection and an antique movie projector.

Anyone with information should call state police in Honesdale at 570-253-7126.

