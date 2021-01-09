Animals evacuated from Greene Dreher Sterling Fairgrounds

The sheep, pigs, dairy cows were lead to safety.

NEWFOUNDLAND, Wayne County — The waters rose very quickly here at the fairgrounds in Newfoundland and the animal barn flooded pretty quickly.

Groups of 4-H members and fair staff worked to get all of the animals out of the barn at the fairgrounds.

The pig pens were the first to start to take on water and they have been moved out.

Next, it was the sheep, goats, and the cows that were loaded into trailers to safety.

The sounds of the animals carried through the barn, as they trudged through the water, not knowing what was going on.

It was definitely a group effort as the rains continued to fall heavily.

"I put a couple of calls out. We got a lot of volunteers come down with trailers trying to haul these guys out of here before the rain picks up again pretty soon here so we're trying to clear out everything," said Matt Swedsenm GDS Fair Board Member.

"They were saying that we might get a little flood but this was just a lot and when it just started coming up over like this we just knew something had to go," said Ayden Connolly, Lake Ariel.

All of the animals made it out safely, most of them were taken to the Wayne County Fairgrounds while others returned to their farms.