The Gouldsboro American Legion opened its doors to everyone in Wayne County Saturday, hosting its 2nd annual Community Day.

Example video title will go here for this video

GOULDSBORO, Pa. — The event featuring yoga, vendors, and a chicken barbecue invited others into the legion to see everything they do for the local veteran population.

"Get more people to have their kids down here so they understand the sense and the importance of having veterans organizations, even if it's not our legion," said Jimmy McLain, Second Vice Commander.

Reminding the community that this legion is a home for anyone, especially those who served.