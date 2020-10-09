Unexpected silver lining at Wayne County day care: No sick kids

The owner calls it unheard of to have more than six months of healthy kids.

BROWNDALE, Pa. — Call it the silver lining in this ongoing health crisis. With so many more kids learning from home these days, a day care in Wayne County has had no sick kids for the last six months.

Pat Pitus has run a day care facility in Browndale for a long time and she calls it unheard of.

“We have had no colds, no viruses, no runny noses for the six months that all the school-age, preschool, and infants and toddlers they have had no diseases.”

Pitus said she did not have to close during the COVID crisis. She had a waiver to stay open because she cares for children of essential workers. She credits those parents with staying safe and sanitizing, and she said with kids out of school buildings, they are not spreading sickness.

“Once they start going back to school, one picks it up and they pass it on and it’s a yearlong issue, and for us not to have any of that for six months, I have to go back to the fact that they’re not in school.”

Pitus said she and her staff also deserve credit for sanitizing and being extra careful around the kids.

“We follow the CDC guidelines at day care requirements for disinfecting and cleaning. We have longer hours and more cost actually for supplying all these things, but it works because we’re faithful with it and the kids are healthy. We do work for essential workers so they’re careful, we’re careful, and it’s paying off, big time.”

Pitus said when more school buildings reopen, the sickness will no doubt return with those coughs, colds, runny noses, and more. She is just amazed it has lasted so long.