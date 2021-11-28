A spicy competition held in Wayne County

HAMLIN, Pa. — If you were looking for a place to escape the cold, there was a safe bet in Wayne County.
The Rotary Club of Hamlin hosted a chili cook-off at R Place on 590.
The maker of the winning recipe took home a $100 prize.
Club members hoped to attract hunters coming in from the cold.
"Just to have fun, that was the basis of today's event. We know hunters are out there freezing their hineys off doing the fun stuff. We thought we'd give back to the community with a little band and a little chili cook-off to help them when they come in and hopefully bring their deer in," said Tatiana Black, the organizer of the event.
Ticket sales from the chili cook-off support the Rotary Club's community projects here in Wayne County.
