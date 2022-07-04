$3.99 per gallon special at Wayne County gas station

The gas station was helping drivers traveling during the 4th of July, by lowering its prices to help ease the pain at the pump for four hours only.

WAYMART, Pa. — Cars lined up and the gas pumps at Iron Hill at 1940 were packed with people filling up their tanks.

It wasn't just people out traveling for the 4th of July. It was the price per gallon $3.99. Folks we spoke with were happy to save some money at the pump.

"Amazing! God bless them, especially on Fourth of July!" said Marcos Piva.

"I just got a phone call from a friend saying hey, gas is $3.99 down the road." reporter: "How does that make you feel?" "Great. I finally get to save some money!" said Karisa Turner.

For four hours, drivers could gas up at the discounted price. Some people just topped off their tanks, others filled up gas cans for reserve. John Fox heard about it and stopped to fuel up his pickup.

"Good because this truck uses a lot of gas. So it's a big saving. Other than that it's great," Fox said.

The business owner says at $3.99 a gallon he's not turning a profit. He just wanted to help the customers and those we spoke with were thankful for that gesture.

"They're good people and I think people will go in and maybe given them a purchase and you know, help them out as well," said Joyce Smith.

According to AAA, the average price of gas this weekend in Pennsylvania is $4.89 a gallon. The fourth of July is always a busy travel day, but recently people say they are adjusting how far they go just to save a few bucks.

"A lot of people's stopping to run or to go out because the fuel price. It's very expensive," Piva said.

"Everything's so hard to travel right now with the way the prices are. So I was like, $3.99? Yes, let's go. Let's go get that gas!" Turner said.