$1.7 million lottery winner sold in Wayne County

HONESDALE, Pa. — A lottery ticket worth $1.7 million was sold in Wayne County.
Sunrise Market, along Sunrise Avenue in Honesdale, sold the winning Match 6 ticket from the August 24 drawing.
The store gets a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
