$1.7 million lottery winner sold in Wayne County

The Match 6 ticket was sold at a store in Honesdale.
Credit: WNEP

HONESDALE, Pa. — A lottery ticket worth $1.7 million was sold in Wayne County.

Sunrise Market, along Sunrise Avenue in Honesdale, sold the winning Match 6 ticket from the August 24 drawing.

The store gets a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Click here for the latest results from the Pennsylvania Lottery.

