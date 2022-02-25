16 To The Rescue: Mama

In this week's 16 To The Rescue, we meet a 2-year-old cat with a big personality and an even bigger - and cuter - meow.

DYBERRY, Pa. — Mama is the perfect cat. She is equal parts affectionate and curious and just all-around entertaining to have around.

"She actually hangs out in the office with us a lot. And she sits on the keyboard, she jumps on the phone, knocks the pens over," said Marie Sinisgalli, Dessin Animal Shelter. "She makes herself at home. People come in, and she goes running to greet them. Anyone that walks in the door, she runs to greet. She's very sweet with everybody she meets."

Mama is 2 years old and has been living at Dessin Animal Shelter near Honesdale since June. Despite how good she is with people, and even most dogs, she does not do well with other cats, so rescue workers think that is why she gets overlooked.

"The perfect home is somebody that's going to to be home with her, give her space to run and play and have plenty of cat toys to play with," Sinisgalli said.

Rescue workers say life with Mama is never boring. She loves to snuggle as much as she loves to play, and her green eyes are impossible not to fall in love with.

"She's pretty much ready to go. She just wanted to be loved and get all this attention to herself," said Sinisgalli.

And rescue workers say the only thing cuter than her personality is her meow, and they will really miss having her around after she gets adopted.

"We enjoy having her up in the office; she's very entertaining. So just watching her play, somebody could just be in their living room, watching TV and have some cat toys out there, and she's fine. Put her in a window on a nice day. She's perfectly content."

If you are interested in meeting Mama, you can find her adoption information on our website by clicking here.