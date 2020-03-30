Wayne County offices still available to help

Food pickups for seniors, food pantry drive-thru, and other county offices are there to help

HONESDALE, Pa. — It's lunchtime at the Wayne County Area Agency on Aging in Honesdale. Seniors who normally get their hot meal inside, stopped by the delivery window to get their meals, and a short chat, to go.

"They really enjoy being able to get out of the house a little bit each day and to say hi to the staff. We enjoy seeing them, too," said Mary Ursich with the Wayne County Area Agency on Aging.

The governor's Stay at Home order impacts the older community as places such as the Wayne County Senior Center are closed. There are still ways that people at home can help. You can donate $2.50 to the Area Agency on Aging to provide a meal for a senior.

"We've already received a really great response and a lot of donations to help people with the meals," continued Ursich.

The Wayne County Food Pantry and its five locations have a similar setup with drive-thru pickups.

"Please call us. We'll do the self-declaration over the phone so you're not standing in line waiting when the pantry day arrives," said Wayne County Food Pantry coordinator Clarissa Wimmers.

Other changes in the county are the closing of the recycling center to help prevent the spread of the virus that can live on some surfaces for long periods of time. People entering the courthouse will also see extra measures being taken.

"Now we're going to screen them. We're going to make sure people don't have any symptoms for COVID-19 and that they haven't traveled outside the area for the last fourteen days," said Wayne County Commissioner Jocelyn Cramer.