PAUPACK, Pa. — A man accused of molesting a four-year-old girl in Wayne County will spend at least five years behind bars.

Steven Fischer agreed to plead guilty to aggravated indecent assault before his non-jury trial.

Fischer sexually assaulted the child while he was living with the victim in Paupack Township in 2014.