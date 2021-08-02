Watch Live: Hanover Bald Eagle Cam

The last two seasons have been tough ones for the eagles at the Hanover nest. No chicks have hatched in either.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A new season of live-streamed action from a bald-eagle nest near Codorus State Park in Hanover, Pa. is underway.

The Hanover cam is one of two bald-eagle livestreams the Game Commission, HDOnTap and Comcast Business are planning this nesting season.

This is the seventh year for the 24-7 livestream at the Hanover nest.

The last two seasons have been tough ones for the eagles at the Hanover nest. No chicks have hatched in either. Last season, viewers watched patiently as the pair of adult eagles took turns incubating their clutch of two eggs, but by late March, the eggs still hadn’t hatched and were deemed unviable.

Eagle-lovers everywhere are hoping this year will be different.

The Hanover, Pa. livestream can be found at www.pgc.pa.gov and on HDOnTap’s Live Hanover Bald Eagles page.