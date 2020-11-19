W. Pittston armed robbery suspect identified

After Sunday's robbery, West Police police have identified a suspect but have not made an arrest.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — On Sunday, the West Pittston Borough Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Friendly Food Mart on Wyoming Avenue.

Thursday, police posted a mug shot of the suspected robber, Cody Amos.

Amos, 22, of West Pittston, was to speak with investigators about the incident but did not meet with the police department at the agreed time and date.

It was reported that the suspect came inside the establishment with a knife and stole approximately $1,500 from the cashier.

Amos faces multiple charges including robbery, simple assault, and terroristic threats.

He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached or attempted to be apprehended by members of the public.