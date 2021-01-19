x
Voting now open for 'Butter Up' contest

Pennsylvanians were tasked with making mini butter sculptures as part of this year's Farm Show.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The first-ever virtual Pennsylvania Farm Show may be over but voting for the big "Butter Up" contest has just begun.

The farm show posted all of the entries to its Facebook page.

Newswatch 16's Chelsea Strub sculpted a masterpiece called, "butter play nice with Blue the cat."

One winner will be selected from each age bracket based on the number of reactions received through Facebook.

Voting for the "Butter Up" contest is open through 1 p.m. on Friday.

Butter Up! Contest
​ The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture (the "Department") announces the rules for its 2021 Pennsylvania Farm Show Butter Up! Contest. Am I Eligible to Enter? To be eligible to enter and win, you must: be 5 years of age or older as of the date of entry; be a legal resident of Pennsylvania; be someone other than an employee, family member or person living in the same household as an employee of the Department.
PA Farm Show Complex

