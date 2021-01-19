Voting now open for 'Butter Up' contest

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The first-ever virtual Pennsylvania Farm Show may be over but voting for the big "Butter Up" contest has just begun.
Pennsylvanians were tasked with making mini butter sculptures as part of this year's Farm Show.
The farm show posted all of the entries to its Facebook page.
Newswatch 16's Chelsea Strub sculpted a masterpiece called, "butter play nice with Blue the cat."
One winner will be selected from each age bracket based on the number of reactions received through Facebook.
Voting for the "Butter Up" contest is open through 1 p.m. on Friday.