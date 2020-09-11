Viewers remember Alex Trebek

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey shares how viewers are remembering Alex Trebek.

Alex Trebek, the legendary host of the popular quiz show "Jeopardy!" has died.

His family made the announcement Sunday.

Trebek said last year that he had been battling stage four pancreatic cancer.

He hosted "Jeopardy!" for more than three decades.

The long-running game show earned him five Daytime Emmy awards and a lifetime achievement award for Outstanding Game Show Host from the Television Academy.

Trebek's Jeopardy episodes will air through Christmas.

Alex Trebek was 80 years old.