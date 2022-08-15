The auction will be held on August 23 at 10 a.m. in Grantville.

GRANTVILLE, Pa. — Nearly 440 used vehicles will be up for public sale at the August Commonwealth Vehicle Auction, which will be held at 10 a.m. on August 23 at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania, 488 Firehouse Road, the Pennsylvania Department of General Services announced this week.

An in-person preview of vehicles begins on Thursday, August 18 and will run through Sunday, August 21, the department said.

This auction will feature a number of vehicles seized by state law enforcement agencies including:

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2014 Ford Taurus

2013 Land Rover Range Rover

2011 BMW X5

2011 Chevrolet Traverse

2011 Jaguar XF

2009 Nissan Titan

2008 Nissan Armada

2007 Dodge Charger

2007 Jeep Cherokee

2006 Infiniti G35X

2005 Audi A4 Quattro

2004 Ford Expedition

2002 Lexus IS300

2002 Lincoln LSE

Vehicle offerings will include a variety of 4-wheel drive SUVs, utility vehicles and pickup trucks from Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, GMC, and Jeep as well as front- and all-wheel drive sedans and mini-vans from the previously mentioned manufacturers and more.

Also included in the vehicles that will be offered for public purchase will be a number of Police Interceptor sedans and SUVs.

Pre-registration and in-person previewing of the vehicles begins on Thursday, August 18 through Sunday, August 21 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day at the Grantville auction site. During that same time frame, individuals interested in personally viewing the vehicles can do so.

Pre-registration is mandatory and must be completed on or before Sunday, August 21 at 4:00 p.m. There will be no registration on the day of the auction.

The auction will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 23. Buyers must purchase with certified funds in the form of money order, cashier's check or certified check – made payable to “Manheim Keystone PA.”

No cash will be accepted.