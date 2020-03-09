Jobs with USPS available online

Post offices in our area are hiring for a number of positions.

While some businesses have been struggling during the pandemic, there are some places that are still hiring.

The post office needs rural mail carriers.

Officials say there are several positions available across the area. They are hiring in Dallas, Susquehanna, Northumberland, and Milton.

Applications are available online.

The post office is also holding several virtual job fairs throughout the day, starting at 9 a.m. and going until 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

11-11:30 a.m.

I.D.: 161 538 5222

password: 803248

1-1:30 p.m.

I.D.: 161 330 7253

password: 846857

3-3:30 p.m.

I.D.: 161 509 3469

password: 778715