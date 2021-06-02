Using summer break to cope with and prep for school stress

Taking the summer to de-stress and prep for the next school year is something education experts say has to be done. Newswatch 16's Sarah Buynovsky explains.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — It has been a difficult year for students, parents, teachers, and more.

It is winding down for the summer, but now may be the time to think about prepping for the fall and next school year.

“Summer is an important time for parents and students to get ready for the rigors of going back into the classroom in the fall to get ready," said Professor David Florence of The Oxford Method.

Experts said the next few months are a good time to prepare better to help students feel less stress in the classroom.

A recent report by the American Psychological Association found that the stress teens felt during this past year rivaled that of adults.

One way to cut back on stress is to make sure those students are caught up academically, maybe with some tutoring or summer school.

“A stressful child doesn’t learn as well as a less stressed child, and also the combination of that may cause a long-term effect on our society, and we all should care about that," said Professor Florence.

There are also ways teachers can get their classrooms ready to be more stress-free zones, like learning more about spotting signs of a stressed student and techniques they can share with their students, too.

Special breathing techniques, for example, can help to build relaxation.

“You have to both work on the intellectual side as well as the psychological side of students. Students returning as going to be different than they were a year and a half ago.”