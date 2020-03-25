Update on COVID-19 in Pennsylvania for Wednesday, March 25

More cases and more deaths from the coronavirus were announced.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 1,127 people with the coronavirus infection in the state, as of noon on Wednesday, March 25.

There were 276 new cases reported and the number of deaths listed is now 11.

Governor Tom Wolf has expanded the stay-at-home order to include Lehigh and Northampton Counties.

Specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Governor Tom Wolf has suspended certain state regulations in order to let retired health care professionals help out hospitals and other facilities during the coronavirus pandemic.