Update on COVID-19 in Pennsylvania for Thursday, March 26

More than 500 new coronavirus infections were reported today by the Department of Health.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 1,687 people with the coronavirus infection in the state, as of noon on Thursday, March 26.

There were 560 new cases reported and the number of deaths listed is now 16.

Governor Tom Wolf expanded the stay-at-home order on Wednesday to include Lehigh and Northampton Counties, bringing the total counties to 10.

Specific information and a statewide map are available here.