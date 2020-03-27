Update on COVID-19 in Pennsylvania for Friday, March 27

More than 500 new cases were reported on Friday.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 2,218 people with the coronavirus infection in the state, as of noon on Friday, March 27.

There were 531 new cases reported and the number of deaths listed is now 22.

Specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Less than 1% are aged 0-4;

Less than 1% are aged 5-12;

Nearly 2% are aged 13-18;

11% are aged 19-24;

40% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 28% are aged 50-64; and

18% are aged 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 25-49, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.