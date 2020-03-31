Update: COVID-19 in Pennsylvania for Tuesday, March 31

More than 700 new positive cases of coronavirus infection have been reported in the state.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 4,843 people with the coronavirus infection in the state, as of noon on Tuesday, March 31.

There were 756 new cases reported in 60 counties and the number of deaths listed is now 63.

Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will provide an update on the coronavirus known as COVID-19 and its impact in Pennsylvania at 2 p.m. Watch live on WNEP-TV and wnep.com

Specific information and a statewide map are available here.

There are 37,645 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Less than 1% are aged 0-4;

Less than 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 10% are aged 19-24;

Nearly 41% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 29% are aged 50-64; and

Nearly 19% are aged 65 or older.