Update: COVID-19 in Pennsylvania for Monday, March 30

More than 600 new cases have been reported by the state.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 4,087 people with the coronavirus infection in the state, as of noon on Monday, March 30.

There were 693 new cases reported in 59 counties and the number of deaths listed is now 49.

Specific information and a statewide map are available here.

There are 33,777 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Less than 1% are aged 0-4;

Less than 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

10% are aged 19-24;

41% are aged 25-49;

28% are aged 50-64; and

19% are aged 65 or older.