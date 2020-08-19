University of Scranton and Bucknell University students test positive for COVID-19

Both schools recently welcomed students back on campus.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Three University of Scranton students have tested positive for coronavirus over the past week.

The university said those students are in isolation or quarantine along with six others who may have had contact with the infected.

No employees tested positive however three are in quarantine as a precaution.

The University of Scranton welcomed incoming freshmen Saturday and classes began Monday.

Two students from Bucknell University have tested positive for the coronavirus and must now quarantine in an off-campus facility for two weeks.

Students began moving back to the campus here near Lewisburg last week.