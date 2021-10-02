Coroner: Woman found dead along I-80 shot several times

There is new information about the woman found dead on an exit ramp along Interstate 80. The Union County coroner says the woman was shot several times.

UNION COUNTY, Pa. — Rebecca Landrith was a professional model in New York City, but on Sunday, the 47 year old from Virginia was found dead along an Interstate 80 interchange ramp in Union County.

According to the Union County coroner, Landrith was shot in the head multiple times, and her death has been ruled a homicide.

Investigators were back at the scene on Wednesday at the Mile Run Interchange (199). State police would not say whether they believe Landrith was killed at the exit ramp or somewhere else.

According to her website, Rebecca Landrith was a model and a finalist for Miss Manhattan in 2014. She was also a violinist.

Investigators believe Landrith had traveled through Indiana and Wisconsin last week. She also had ties to South Dakota and Utah.