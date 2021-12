Melissa Keister was arrested in 2019 after officials say she beat and starved a child in her care.

NEW COLUMBIA, Pa. — A woman from Union County has been sentenced to probation for child abuse.

Melissa Keister must serve three years of probation with restrictive conditions.

Keister was arrested in 2019 after officials say she beat and starved a child in her care.

Police say the abuse happened in 20 5, but they couldn't contact the child until years later.