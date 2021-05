Troopers say that back in 2018 the woman killed her 77-year old husband by giving him a lethal dose of her heart medication.

MILLMONT, Pa. — A 76-year-old woman is charged with murdering her husband more than three years ago in Union County.

Myrle Miller of Winfield is set to be arraigned.

Troopers say that back in 2018 she killed her 77-year old husband John Nichols by giving him a lethal dose of her heart medication.

The couple lived near Millmont at the time.

Myrle Miller faces charges including first-degree murder and insurance fraud.