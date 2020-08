The alleged incident occurred while screening to get into a Union County hospital.

A confrontation over face masks ended with a woman allegedly assaulting a nurse at Evangelical Community Hospital.

Glenda Richards is from New Columbia.

A nurse told police she was trying to screen Richards into the hospital near Lewisburg last month and that Richards refused to wear a mask.

Richards allegedly started shouting at the nurse, ripped off the nurse's mask, and then blew in her face.