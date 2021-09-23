Wind, rain prompt weather alerts and school dismissals

Parts of central Pennsylvania are under flood advisories after all the rain Thursday morning.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Gusty wind and heavy rain are causing some problems for parts of our area.

Some roads are impassable because of downed trees, power lines, and flooding.

Flood advisories are now in effect for parts of central Pennsylvania.

In Union County, a section of 15th Street near Lewisburg is closed because of flooding after Limestone Run went over its banks.

And some parts of the Lewisburg Area Recreation Park also flooded after all the rain Thursday morning in Union County.

