Volunteers Needed to Help Rebuild Playground

Group wants to rebuild playground in New Columbia.

NEW COLUMBIA, Pa. — Matt Jones of New Columbia is still getting used to his prosthetic leg. Jones had his right leg amputated in October due to brittle bone disease. He hasn't been able to work since his surgery, so he's been putting his time and energy into a community project.

“We'd like to completely redo the playground, put in a new pavilion or add on to what we have out there,” Matt Jones said.

Jones is a member of the New Columbia Civic Association. The group wants to put in new playground equipment at this park on 3rd Street.

“The swing sets that we have are quite old and possibly hazardous more than what standard equipment is,” Nelson Doebler said.

Jones wants to make this a playground for kids of all abilities.

“After my surgery I sat at home on my computer and researched how to do this,” Jones said.

The group is in the process of meeting with county officials and is trying to get grant money. They're also looking for help from community members.

“We're trying to reach out to the community and get people involved so they can hopefully help us,” Doebler said.

Someone has already volunteered to redo the basketball court

“I think we have a great place to make it happen and I think that with the community's help with can definitely accomplish it,” Jones said.