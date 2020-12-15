Vaccine delivery: the beginning of the end

More Pennsylvania hospitals received shipments of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine today, including Geisinger Wyoming Valley and Evangelical Community Hospital.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Some are calling it "the beginning of the end" as the COVID-19 vaccine is being distributed to hospitals all over the country. Evangelical Community Hospital near Lewisburg is one of seven in Pennsylvania to receive the vaccine today.

"It showed up by UPS and it was escorted to our pharmacy by our security. We immediately put it into an ultra-cold freezer," Randall Strausser said.

Randall Strausser is the Pharmacy Director at Evangelical Community Hospital. He says the vaccines came to the hospital frozen and must be stored at minus 80 degrees Celsius, that's 112 degrees below zero Fahrenheit, which is colder than anything stored at this pharmacy.

"We had to obtain an ultra-cold freezer to be able to store it at that temperature. We can keep it in there for up to six months, so that helps us a lot with the logistics," Strausser said.

About two hours before it is given, the vaccines will be put into a refrigerator where they will thaw.

"Right before we're about to administer it we'll take it from the refrigerator into the pharmacy cleanroom. We'll dilute it to a volume that will basically take care of about five patients and then we draw it into individual syringes," Strausser said.

Evan was given 975 doses of the vaccine which is enough for half of its workforce. Front line employees will be vaccinated this week.

"We have to report each administration to the Department of Health so they have a record of everybody who received the vaccine. I think that will be their cue to deliver more vaccine to us," Strausser said.