Union County woman on trial for husband's poisoning murder | Day two

Myrle Miller is accused of killing her husband in April of 2018 at their home near Mifflinburg.

MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — A woman from Union County is on trial for poisoning her late husband.

Prosecutors say Myrle Miller not only murdered him, she drained his bank account for years.

Day two of the trial brought a lot more testimony as the prosecution tried to prove Myrle Miller forged documents and stole her late husband's money.

We heard testimony from one of Myrle Miller's friends who admitted to posing as John Nichols while on the phone with insurance agents, so Myrle could take out loans on her late husband's life insurance policies.

Prosecutors played recordings of those phone calls.

Miller cashed in nearly $30,000 of Nichols's life insurance policy, and her friend was on the phone pretending to be Nichols helping her do this.

We also heard from an insurance fraud investigator about those phone recordings.

The investigator said she compared phone calls from John Nichols in 2011 to the ones made in 2017, and the voices did not match.

John Nichols's primary care doctor testified that he was healthy when the doctor saw him months before he died, and the doctor did not believe Nichols had heart problems.

Myrle Miller is accused of murdering Nichols by giving him a lethal dose of her heart medication.

The trial is expected to last through the middle of next week.

The defense has not said if Myrle Miller will testify.

