Union County woman on trial for husband's poisoning murder | Day 3

Myrle Miller is accused of killing her husband in April of 2018 at their home near Mifflinburg.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — A woman from Union County is on trial for poisoning her late husband.

Prosecutors say Myrle Miller not only murdered him, she drained his bank account for years.

It was another day full of witnesses for the prosecution.

On day Three of Myrle Miller's trial, the jury heard all about that from the doctor who performed Nichols's autopsy.

That doctor told the jury that John Nichols died from a lethal dose of Myrle Miller's heart medicine.

But prosecutors say Miller not only murdered Nichols, she drained his bank account for years, starting as soon as they got married in 2012.

A handwriting expert testified for several hours.

The expert had examined hundreds of checks and documents that were supposedly written by John Nichols, but that expert said most of the checks and documents were written and signed by Myrle Miller.

After that, a fraud examiner took the stand.

The fraud examiner went over John Nichols's bank account information, showing all of his accounts were drained over the course of his marriage to Myrle Miller.

Thursday's testimony showed that much of that money was deposited directly into Miller's own bank account.

Download the WNEP app to get breaking news alerts, weather, sports, and important stories at home or on the go.