Union County teacher gets worldwide recognition

She is one of 250 teachers around the world given the title of master teacher.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Hannah Irion-Frake has been teaching third grade at Kelly Elementary School near Lewisburg for six years. She is passionate about helping her students learn to love reading.

She uses a program in her classroom called Epic, a large digital library of books. Irion-Frake says Epic is easier than having multiple hard copies of books for her students.

"Kids can go on and search by topic or genre or interest and find books that they can either listen to or read on their own," Irion-Frake said.

Recently Irion-Frake was chosen out of hundreds of teachers in 20 countries for Epic's Master Teacher Ambassador Program. This gives her the opportunity to share her knowledge on a larger scale with teachers and students all over the world.

"I have shared it with a lot of other teachers in my building as well, and I have yet to meet another teacher who's used it and not enjoyed it," Irion-Frake said.

Irion-Frake is one of 250 teachers chosen for the ambassador program worldwide. She feels strongly that it will allow her to help students who are avid readers and those who are not.

"Epic really lets me differentiates for those kids and helps them find something that they're interested in and that they want to read and help them either continue that love of reading or develop that love of reading," Irion-Frake said.