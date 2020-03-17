Union county restaurants adapt to shutdown

Restaurant and bar owners in our area are adjusting to the "new normal."

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Saint Patrick's Day decorations cover the walls and tables at Bull Run Tap House in Lewisburg.

But it's quiet inside the restaurant bar on Market Street; the only people here are employees, answering phone calls for take-out orders.

"Trying to figure it out day by day and still trying to stay open and do what we can to make sure our employees and their families get fed just like everyone else," Office Manager of Bull Run Tap House, Abby Myers, said.

Governor Tom Wolf ordered all restaurants and bars in Pennsylvania to close to dine-in customers; take-out and delivery are allowed.

Bull Run Tap House is adapting to this new normal by offering customers deliveries for the first time.

"This is a territory that we haven't gone to yet. Hopefully when all this ends we can continue to do the delivery part of it," said Myers.

Jackass Brewing Company opened less than a week ago.

The brewery is also getting creative on ways to serve the public.

"We brainstormed a few days ago what can we do? How can we respond? What are the things that we can do?" Co-owner of Jackass Brewing Company, Larry Winans, said.

The brewery is selling beer to go.

"Thirty two-ounce and 64-ounce cans and bottles. Bottles are refillable," said co-owner Skip Kratzer.

Later this week it will also sell food to go.

"Hopefully some people decide that if they can't have it here maybe they'll come get it for home," Kratzer said.