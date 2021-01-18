Union County nonprofit hosting virtual gala

Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority had to cancel its annual gala, so it's doing a virtual one.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — The gymnastics program provides a large part of the yearly budget for the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority near Lewisburg. But it's been operating at 25 percent capacity because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which makes it hard to fund other recreation programs.

"We were fortunate that East Buffalo Township and Lewisburg borough were able to help us with some emergency funding so that we could keep some of our programs operational," said Shirley Brough, director of BVRA.

Brough says money has been so tight that the community pool did not open last year.

"Which was the first time in the history of the pool it had not been open to the community," Brough said.

Typically, BVRA has a gala, which is its biggest fundraiser of the year. But because of COVID-19, it can't do that this year. The gala usually brings in around $12,000. Instead of the in-person event, this year's gala will be virtual.

"With the purchase of a ticket, you'll be able to pick up a meal at the Lewisburg Hotel. Throughout the Zoom event, there will be a number of different acts or talents that will be spotlighted from different community members," Olivia George said.

The event will be a virtual family talent show on March 6.

"We have a comedian. We're looking at a ballet studio performing, singers, maybe even an acapella group," George said.