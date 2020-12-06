Union County "goes green"

The county moved into the green phase of the state's reopening plan.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — The Country Cupboard celebrated its 47th anniversary this week but it was a different kind of celebration.

Instead of a full dining room, employees removed tables for social distancing.

"We've replaced our linen table cloths with vinyl tablecloths so it's easier to sanitize after every visit after a customer is at the table. Our servers will all be wearing masks at this time," Steve Kulhavy said.

Union County moved into the green phase of the state's reopening plan.

Country Cupboard's gift shop, bakery, and greenhouse are already open.

The dining room will reopen Tuesday; the buffet will not.

"As soon as the restrictions are refined and as soon as we're able to get some different procedures in place and the Department of Health permits us we will bring that back too," Kulhavy said.

Wineries are also allowed to open under the green phase with some safety precautions.

Fero Vineyards and Winery is now open for customers to sit inside.

"People can get the wine by the bottle. We're not doing glass sales right now or tastings. We're hoping to bring that back in the next few weeks as things progressively open up," Carly Cyhan said.

Fero was previously doing curbside sales, and last weekend opened its patio for customers to sit outside.

"We miss our customers so it's really nice to have everyone back. We've been starting to do live music. We have that tonight. It's nice to have that back," Cyhan said.