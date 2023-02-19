Two rescued from fire in Lewisburg

Flames broke out shortly after 1 a.m. at the Twin Oaks Apartments along Buffalo Road in the city.

Example video title will go here for this video

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Two people had to be rescued from their apartment when it caught fire in Union County Sunday morning.

According to the fire chief of the William Cameron Engine Company, the fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. at the Twin Oaks Apartments in Lewisburg.

The two who were rescued were taken to the hospital, but they are expected to be okay. No one else was hurt.

The Red Cross is helping other residents of the building.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire but say it was accidental in Union County.