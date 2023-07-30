Two found dead at home in Union County

Mifflinburg Police Department says a couple is dead after an apparent murder-suicide.

MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — A death investigation is underway in Union County.

According to Mifflinburg Police Department, officers responded to a home along the 100 block of Scottsdale Drive in Mifflinburg Borough and found two people dead.

Officials say Jeffrey Scott Wenrich, 63, killed his wife Tharifah Wenrich, 64, and then died by suicide.

Officials say there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident and the investigation is ongoing in Union County.