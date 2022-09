The man pleaded guilty to third-degree homicide and 20 counts of abuse of a corpse in a woman's death.

MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — A trucker pleaded guilty to killing a woman from Virginia and dumping her body along the Interstate in Union County.

Tracy Rollins pleaded guilty to third-degree homicide and 20 counts of abuse of a corpse in the woman's death.

Her body was found along an Interstate 80 ramp near Milton in February.